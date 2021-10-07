Flash flooding having major impacts across central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Central and Eastern Alabama are seeing major flash flooding across the area. Authorities are asking you not to travel unless you are in an area impacted by flooding.

Officials in Hoover say flooding in several areas have caused stranded vehicles and water rescues. Authorities says they’ve seen flooding on Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway, in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West, and Regions Drive and Riverchase Parkway East.

We along with @PelhamFire are running calls for water rescues due to flooding, especially on the north end of the city.



PLEASE stay off the roads until the flash flooding threat diminishes. Turn around. Don’t drown!#alwx — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) October 7, 2021

Tree down on Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook tonight amidst the heavy rain many of us are seeing. Be careful out there! #alwx #firstalertweather #wbrc pic.twitter.com/PmuWcl0YLU — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) October 7, 2021

Hwy 31 in Hoover now flooded. @HooverFireDept Technical Rescue responding to Hwy 31 by 2nd & Charles on a flooded and floating vehicle with occupants. @WBRCnews — John Lyda (@johnlyda) October 7, 2021

NEW: images of cars trying to go through flooded out Hwy 31 in Hoover at I-459 junction where there is a report of an occupied car floating and police are shutting this area down pic.twitter.com/0fGp88g9Cg — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) October 7, 2021

