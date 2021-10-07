FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog in West Alabama, Flash Flood Watch extended until 7:00 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. We experienced some intense heavy rainfall and flooding across Jefferson and Shelby counties last night. A flash flood emergency was issued for both counties as 6-12 inches of rain fell as storms moved over the same spots. Some of the hardest locations impacted by flooding were from Pelham to Birmingham where we saw numerous water rescues and flooding in low-lying areas. Many spots recorded 2-3 times the amount of rain we would typically see in the month of October. On average, we normally recorded 3.3″ of rain in the month of October. Birmingham alone has already recorded over 7 inches of rain in the past six days. The flash flood warning has expired this morning now that the rain has moved out. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some lingering showers in parts of east Alabama as of 5 AM mainly along and north of I-20. Light rain and gusty winds are the main threat as most of the moisture lifts to the northeast. The Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 7 PM for areas along and east of I-65. We have a wide range in temperatures this morning. It is a little cooler in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the lower 60s. Areas along and south of I-20/59 are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog has formed in parts of west Alabama, so be careful if you are out on the roadways this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for west Alabama until 10 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. If you encounter dense fog, make sure you slow down and use your low beams. I think the western half of our state will remain mostly dry today. I can’t rule out a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers or storms to form in east Alabama today. Areas hit hardest last night from heavy rain and flooding will likely dry out, but a few showers are still possible. Any additional rainfall could result in flooding. Plan for a mostly to partly cloudy sky today with highs climbing into the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels may drop a little in parts of west Alabama. Any storm that forms today will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

FIRST ALERT weather (WBRC)

Mostly Dry Friday: Dry weather is set to move in tomorrow. Most of our models keep all of the showers and stormy weather to our east. I’ll hold on to a stray shower or storm chance in far east Alabama tomorrow, but I think the majority of us will remain dry. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s tomorrow morning. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will end up 3-5 degrees above average for this time of the year. If you have any evening plans tomorrow such as attending a high school football game, plan for dry conditions. Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s between 7 PM - 9 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The latest weather models continue to show dry conditions for our weekend. We will hold on to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for both Saturday and Sunday. The big story will be the warm temperatures this weekend. Highs are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Weather is looking fantastic for UAB, Auburn, and the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic Saturday. You’ll just want to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. Alabama travels to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M. It will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the afternoon approaching 90°F. Plan for a mostly clear sky around kickoff with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the warm weather expected for next week. Most of the active weather across the nation will occur in the Central U.S. A ridge of high pressure will likely keep us mostly dry. We may see a stray shower or storm approach northwest Alabama Monday into Tuesday, but I see no signs of any significant wet weather. Temperatures are forecast to stay 5-10 degrees above average. We could see highs in the mid to upper 80s next week with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Our average high/low for the middle of October is 79°F/58°F. Our next significant front may not occur until the 16th-17th of October. We may cool down by that point, but uncertainty remains high that far out in time.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic. We are watching a disturbance off the Southeast U.S. coast that has a very low chance to develop over the next couple of days. The rest of the Atlantic should remain quiet over the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.