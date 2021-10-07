Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in finding man who went missing on Sunday.

Authorities say 42-year-old Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on October 3rd. Police say Stollenwerck was traveling in the 1700 block of 50th Street Ensley in a 2006 beige Buick Rendezvous. According to police, Stollenwerck was last seen wearing green shorts and a red and white shite.

Authorities says Stollenwerck suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement and behavior.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stollenwerck, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

