LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation

Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck
Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in finding man who went missing on Sunday.

Authorities say 42-year-old Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on October 3rd. Police say Stollenwerck was traveling in the 1700 block of 50th Street Ensley in a 2006 beige Buick Rendezvous. According to police, Stollenwerck was last seen wearing green shorts and a red and white shite.

Authorities says Stollenwerck suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement and behavior.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stollenwerck, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
Flash flooding in parts of the area, chance for rain and storms continues overnight
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 805K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Flash Flood Watch.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood threat will be ending for our area, but visibility issues return as fog develops overnight
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover