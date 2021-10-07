LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged with felony concealment of death after a newborn baby was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Iredell County.

According to High Point Police, on Sept. 4, 21-year-old Olivia N Billington gave birth to an infant boy in the City of High Point with 19-year-old Alex H. Best.

Police say no notifications or medical treatment were sought by either party and on Sept. 6, Best took the dead baby to his home in Iredell County where he buried it on his property.

An autopsy was conducted on the dead baby and the cause of death was determined to be inconclusive.

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.

Baby found buried behind home in Iredell Co., 19-year-old charged with concealing/failing to report child’s death

“That’s just such a travesty, you know, it’s just heartbreaking, it truly is, for the child and the folk involved in it,” said Charles Gillespie of Iredell County.

The High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was initially made aware of the burial of an infant in Iredell County on Sept. 7.

Special Victims Detectives reported to Iredell County and launched an investigation after determining the incident originated in High Point.

“If they’d only had time to think, then I think if they had called in the police and had them check it out, it might turn out a different way for the person that was involved,” one woman said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
Flash flooding in parts of the area, chance for rain and storms continues overnight
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover

Latest News

Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Summer Buzbee has been missing since December 17.
Reward offered in death of Walker County woman
Couple recovered from submerged car
Couple recovered from submerged car
2 women killed in accident on I-459
2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB
2 women killed in accident on I-459
2 women killed in accident on I-459