Half million bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, showed no emotion during a hearing Wednesday when Dale County Circuit Judge Stanley Garner also appointed her two attorneys.
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on October 6, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Bond has been set at $500,000 for a Wallace College teacher facing 40 sex charges involving a child.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, showed no emotion during a hearing Wednesday when Dale County Circuit Judge Stanley Garner also appointed her two attorneys.

She faces 30 Sexual Abuse counts, eight charges of Sodomy, and two counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for a Sex Act.

Official information regarding the case has been limited to a brief statement from investigators.

“On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) executed a search warrant at a residence in Ozark and arrested Kimberly Sonanstine,” ALEA said in that statement.

However, sources familiar with the case tell GRAY TV station WTVY the molestation is alleged to have occurred in the distant past but reported only recently.

Solanstine, a biology teacher at the Dothan college, has been relieved of her duties at the school.

“Faculty member Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer teaching classes and will remain off campus, pending the outcome of the proceedings,” Wallace said in a statement.

If she posts bond Solanstine, a wife and mother of two, is to have no contact with the alleged victim or the victim’s family, Garner ordered.

