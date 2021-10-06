USPS changes could affect sending, receiving Alabama Power bills and payments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced changes on Friday that could delay delivery of the mail. This includes delivery of Alabama Power bill notifications, or bill payments.

While USPS said the majority of first-class mail will keep current service standards and 70 percent will be delivered between one and three days, delays are possible and should be considered when sending mail or payments to Alabama Power. The changes go into effect Wednesday.

Alabama Power offers alternatives to mailed bills and payments, as well as other related services:

Paperless Billing will email your bill to you each month.

Billing Alerts notifies you of billing and payments by text or email.

Usage Alerts monitors your energy usage throughout the month with alerts.

“Timely communication is more important today than ever before,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Service Center director. “We want our customers to know that they have many options when it comes to reaching us that extend beyond the phone or mail.”

For more information, please visit USPS and/or Alabama Power - Manage My Account online.

