LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University of Alabama participates in study on tone of messaging during the pandemic

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama participated in a pandemic study that looked at how people under stress are more sensitive to messaging and tone.

Professor Hyemin Han teaches education psychology and human development at the University of Alabama. Han was a primary data analyst in a study of more than 88,000 people around world. That study asked participants the same question, framed differently to highlight negative or positive outcomes, to see if people’s decisions were influenced by how that information was given to them.

Researchers found that the stress of the pandemic associated with participants of the study were less risky and more influenced by questions being framed negatively compared to a similar group of people before the pandemic happened.

“I feel like the main findings will be able to inform on how to better form messaging about how to more effectively persuade people to get vaccinated or take some preventative measures to deal with the COVID-19 spread,” Han explained.

He believes using information from the study can help policy makers and health organizations more effectively release information for the public to take action on when it comes to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Princeton nurse returns
Princeton Baptist Medical Center nurse returned from Afghanistan
Alabama sets new COVID-19 death record
Confusion about holiday guidance from CDC
Sylacauga shooting investigation
Sylacauga shooting investigation