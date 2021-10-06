University of Alabama participates in study on tone of messaging during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama participated in a pandemic study that looked at how people under stress are more sensitive to messaging and tone.

Professor Hyemin Han teaches education psychology and human development at the University of Alabama. Han was a primary data analyst in a study of more than 88,000 people around world. That study asked participants the same question, framed differently to highlight negative or positive outcomes, to see if people’s decisions were influenced by how that information was given to them.

Researchers found that the stress of the pandemic associated with participants of the study were less risky and more influenced by questions being framed negatively compared to a similar group of people before the pandemic happened.

“I feel like the main findings will be able to inform on how to better form messaging about how to more effectively persuade people to get vaccinated or take some preventative measures to deal with the COVID-19 spread,” Han explained.

He believes using information from the study can help policy makers and health organizations more effectively release information for the public to take action on when it comes to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.