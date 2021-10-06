LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police ask for help locating missing girl

Authorities in Tuscaloosa are asking for your help in their search for a girl reported missing...
Authorities in Tuscaloosa are asking for your help in their search for a girl reported missing by her family(Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are asking for your help in their search for a girl reported missing by her family.

Investigators with Tuscaloosa PD say 14-year-old Mina Walker left her residence the morning of September 20 for school and she hasn’t returned home or attended classes since.

Officials say there is no indication that she is in any danger and say she may be staying with a friend in west Tuscaloosa.

If you have any details about where Walker may be, you’re asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.

TPD investigators are looking for Mina Walker, 14, after she was reported missing by her family just after noon today....

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

