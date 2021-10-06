LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa native, Food Network teen chef dies of cancer

Fuller cooks in his Tuscaloosa home. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
Fuller cooks in his Tuscaloosa home. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old chef from Tuscaloosa who made headlines back in 2017 when he won the Food Network show Chopped Junior, has died after a lifelong battle with cancer.

Fuller Goldsmith was 4-years-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer and in the course of beating it, he found his passion for cooking. Goldsmith became a champion chef on Chopped Junior when he was 13-years-old. It was his first taste of the national spotlight, but back home in Tuscaloosa, he was family. Southern Ale House posted to Facebook their devastation at losing Fuller and the impact it had on the staff.

Our collective hearts are broken. The SAH family lost our much loved and respected Fuller Goldsmith today. Fuller...

Posted by Robert C Holt on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
2 women killed in Fultondale crash, child hurt
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible
Kaleigh Renee Campbell has bonded out of the Shelby Co. Jail.
Pelham woman charged for making threat to Helena High School after football game

Latest News

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
2 women killed in Fultondale crash, child hurt
The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education has voted to extend the system’s universal masking...
Mask requirement extended for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Flowers are left in memory of Sam Graphos
Tribute to Sam Graphos
DCH is also offering free breast cancer screenings Oct. 18th and for the Hispanic community...
DCH hosting free breast cancer October screenings