LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans to help customers who may be short on cash snag some early deals.

The new plans allow you to buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes as retailers are starting to prepare for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price, and your credit rating could take a hit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible
Flash flooding in Jefferson County, water rescues in Ensley & Pratt City

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
USPS changes could affect sending, receiving Alabama Power bills and payments
FIRST ALERT for storms
FIRST ALERT: Flooding potential is high again, severe storms are possible
Face coverings will still be required on buses; because it’s a federal transportation order...
Masks at Hoover City Schools optional beginning Thursday