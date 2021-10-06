Special guest, Regina King, part of Women’s Fund event in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oscar-winning actress Regina King will be in Birmingham on October 16th for the Unleashing the Power of Women and Philanthropy event.
The event features a celebration of The Women’s Fund’s 25th Anniversary.
You can join the event Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in person or virtually to honor eight women from across Alabama and enjoy an intimate evening with Regina King.
Program Highlights
- A conversation with Oscar-winning actress Regina King to cast a collective vision for building economic power and opportunity for women.
- A celebration of the 2021 Honorees, a group of innovative women leading in their field and creating change in their communities
- Jamie Golden, the co-host of The Popcast, a weekly pop culture podcast.
How do I attend?
- Buy an Individual Ticket ($500)
- Buy a Virtual Ticket ($75)
- Host a Watch Party ($300)
Watch Party Hosts can invite a group of friends, family, co-workers, or neighbors to view the virtual event and help support The Women’s Fund’s mission. The Women’s Fund will provide a Watch Party Kit full of fun and informative items to make the evening one to remember. Learn more about hosting a watch party.
Can’t join live?
You can still support The Women’s Fund even if you can’t attend our Philanthroparty:
- Make a gift today.
- Give in honor of an Honoree.
- Register to create your free personal fundraising page and use your network to raise critical funds to accelerate change for women!
