Special guest, Regina King, part of Women’s Fund event in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oscar-winning actress Regina King will be in Birmingham on October 16th for the Unleashing the Power of Women and Philanthropy event.

The event features a celebration of The Women’s Fund’s 25th Anniversary.

You can join the event Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in person or virtually to honor eight women from across Alabama and enjoy an intimate evening with Regina King.

Program Highlights

A conversation with Oscar-winning actress Regina King to cast a collective vision for building economic power and opportunity for women.

A celebration of the 2021 Honorees , a group of innovative women leading in their field and creating change in their communities

Jamie Golden , the co-host of The Popcast, a weekly pop culture podcast.

How do I attend?

Buy an Individual Ticket ($500)

Buy a Virtual Ticket ($75)



Watch Party Hosts can invite a group of friends, family, co-workers, or neighbors to view the virtual event and help support The Women's Fund's mission. The Women's Fund will provide a Watch Party Kit full of fun and informative items to make the evening one to remember. Host a Watch Party ($300)

Can’t join live?

You can still support The Women’s Fund even if you can’t attend our Philanthroparty:

Make a gift today.

Give in honor of an Honoree

Register to create your free personal fundraising page and use your network to raise critical funds to accelerate change for women!

The City of Birmingham is excited to welcome Oscar-winning actress, @ReginaKing to the Magic City on Saturday, October 16 for Unleashed, A Philanthroparty hosted by @womensfundbham. To purchase tickets or to host a virtual watch party, visit https://t.co/A4LMxV3qUS pic.twitter.com/guyRupgOf2 — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 6, 2021

