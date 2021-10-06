LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Special guest, Regina King, part of Women’s Fund event in Birmingham

Unleashing the Power of Women and Philanthropy
Unleashing the Power of Women and Philanthropy(City of Birmingham/Alabama Power/Unleashing the Power of Women and Philanthropy)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oscar-winning actress Regina King will be in Birmingham on October 16th for the Unleashing the Power of Women and Philanthropy event.

The event features a celebration of The Women’s Fund’s 25th Anniversary.

You can join the event Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in person or virtually to honor eight women from across Alabama and enjoy an intimate evening with Regina King.

Program Highlights

  • A conversation with Oscar-winning actress Regina King to cast a collective vision for building economic power and opportunity for women.
  • A celebration of the 2021 Honorees, a group of innovative women leading in their field and creating change in their communities
  • Jamie Golden, the co-host of The Popcast, a weekly pop culture podcast.

How do I attend?

  • Buy an Individual Ticket ($500)
  • Buy a Virtual Ticket ($75)
  • Host a Watch Party ($300)
    Watch Party Hosts can invite a group of friends, family, co-workers, or neighbors to view the virtual event and help support The Women’s Fund’s mission. The Women’s Fund will provide a Watch Party Kit full of fun and informative items to make the evening one to remember. Learn more about hosting a watch party.

Can’t join live?

You can still support The Women’s Fund even if you can’t attend our Philanthroparty:

  • Make a gift today.
  • Give in honor of an Honoree.
  • Register to create your free personal fundraising page and use your network to raise critical funds to accelerate change for women!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible
Kaleigh Renee Campbell has bonded out of the Shelby Co. Jail.
Pelham woman charged for making threat to Helena High School after football game

Latest News

Fuller cooks in his Tuscaloosa home. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
Tuscaloosa native, Food Network teen chef dies of cancer
Flowers are left in memory of Sam Graphos
Tribute to Sam Graphos
Sam Graphos of Super Sam's Samwiches dies.
Sam Graphos, owner of Sam’s Super Samwiches, dies
Bridging Birmingham special to air on WBRC FOX6 News