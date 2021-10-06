LawCall
Sideline Schedule Week 7

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Game of the Week - Parker at Pleasant Grove

Hoover at Spain Park

Tuscaloosa Co. at Oak Mountain

Gadsden City at Thompson

Vestavia at Hewitt

Mortimer Jordan at Clay-Chalkville

McAdory at Hillcrest

Paul Bryant at Brookwood

Scottsboro at Oneonta

Northridge at Hueytown

Notasulga at Maplesville

Calhoun at Isabella

Lincoln at Alexandria

Hokes Bluff at Walter Wellborn

Homewood at Shades Valley

