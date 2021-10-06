LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Risk rate changes for thousands of Alabama flood insurance policy holders

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes are coming for many people in Alabama with flood insurance policies. They went into effect this past Friday.

Risk Rate 2.0 raises incentives for people and business to protect their property and allows the government to allocate resources toward flood mitigation projects instead of subsidizing insurance.

The changes match the risk rate so that people with a greater chance of having losses pay higher premiums. Vice versa, people with less risk will pay less on their flood insurance policies.

The Director of Insurance Information and Research at the University of Alabama said there are more than 54,000 flood insurance policy holders here in the state of Alabama.

“The number of them that will see an increase of more than $10 a month, which is kind of an arbitrary number, but will see those large price increases is about 1,700,” according to Lars Powell.

He adds the law states that insurance companies can’t increase your premiums for your first home by more than 18% in a given year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Companies are tracking your personal data without your consent, what you need to know
Flash flooding in Jefferson County, water rescues in Ensley & Pratt City
Grant
Central Alabama Community College awarded grant for low income students
University of Alabama Athletics Director addresses complaints about long lines at Bryant-Denny Stadium concession lines