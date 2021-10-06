LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible

Latest News

President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
McConnell offers Dems short-term debt fix amid standoff
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10 P.M.
With the debt ceiling deadline looming, Democrats are considering all options to avert a crisis...
Path narrowing for debt ceiling deal
Made in Alabama Showcase
Governor Ivey announces Made in Alabama Showcase honorees