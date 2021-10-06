Mercedes-Benz U.S. International hiring several hundred full-time employees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) announced that it is hiring several hundred full-time production team members by the end of 2021.

Team members hired as part of this program will be immediately eligible for all MBUSI benefit programs and a starting hourly pay rate of $20, rising to $25-plus an hour after regular wage increases over four years, plus a shift premium.

MBUSI leaders said the hires will allow MBUSI’s Alabama manufacturing operation to not only meet growing demand for its vehicles, but also aligns with the automaker’s strategic growth plans for its Alabama operation, which will begin producing two electric vehicles – the EQS SUV and EQE SUV – in 2022.

Interested applicants can visit www.applymercedes.com.

