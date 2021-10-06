Masks at Hoover City Schools optional beginning Thursday

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Thursday, October 7 students in the Hoover City School system will no longer be required to wear masks, according to Superintendent Dr. Dee Fowler.

Face coverings will still be required on buses; because it’s a federal transportation order that supersedes district procedures. Students choosing to wear a mask will be respected, and students not choosing to wear a mask will be respected, Dr. Fowler wrote in an email to parents.

To view the latest COVID dashboard numbers for Hoover City Schools go here.

