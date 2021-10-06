Mask requirement extended for Tuscaloosa City Schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education has voted to extend the system’s universal masking requirement through October 20, 2021.

The vote was 5-2. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria made the recommendation after noting a two-week average positive rate for students of 0.41% and 0.49% for employees.

That means all students, staff and visitors must wear a mask inside school buildings.

Daria said if the two-week average infection rates remain stable until October 18, there will not be a recommendation to extend the mask requirement.

