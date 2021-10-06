LawCall
Man found shot to death in Bessemer home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to reports from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot and killed in his home.

Jefferson County said shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, deputies were sent to the 400 block of Hillside Avenue in Bessemer to investigate a person who had been shot. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 48-year-old man, dead.

He was found by family members. 

The victim had been shot multiple times and the front door was open. Deputies said it appeared there may have been a struggle inside the home.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide and are asking if anyone has any information to please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

