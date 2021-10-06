LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible
Flash flooding in Birmingham
Flash flooding in Jefferson County, water rescues in Ensley & Pratt City

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Teen suspected in Texas school shooting in police custody; 4 hurt
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question