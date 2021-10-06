LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shoals woman: ‘I was minutes from jumping off the bridge when he found me’

Emma Gregory recounts time Sgt. Nick Risner saved her life
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - “I was minutes from jumping off the bridge when he found me,” said Emma Gregory.

Sgt. Nick Risner was a hero to many but especially Emma Gregory.

“To me, he is my literal superhero,” said Gregory.

One night in 2019 is when she says Sgt. Risner saved her life after they met near O’Neal Bridge.

“It’s not that I wanted to kill myself. It’s that I felt like I had nothing else to do. I had nowhere else to go so I drove to O’Neal Bridge, parked my car, and I sat there for a minute. Then, I got out and started walking towards the edge. I called my best friend so that she can hear my voice one last time and that’s when Nick pulled up in his police car,” said Gregory.

Tuesday marks 645 days that she has been alive because of him.

“I must have cried out years of tears in that moment because from that moment on, I’ve had life,” said Gregory.

She’s now a sophomore at the university of north Alabama and is a worship leader. She said he helped her so much just beyond that night.

He became family.

“He was someone I would call just for like two minutes, just get me across the bridge, you know. We would just chit-chat about our days,” said Gregory. “He became my person. He was a lot of people’s person.”

But now that he’s gone she said she and so many more people just want justice

“Justice needs to be served. That Nick would deserve that and if this was happening to one of Nick’s brothers in arms, he would make sure that they got justice,” said Gregory.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
2 women killed in Fultondale crash, child hurt
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible
Kaleigh Renee Campbell has bonded out of the Shelby Co. Jail.
Pelham woman charged for making threat to Helena High School after football game

Latest News

DCH is also offering free breast cancer screenings Oct. 18th and for the Hispanic community...
DCH hosting free breast cancer October screenings
Crossing state lines for monoclonal antibodies
If you’re seeking COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment out of state, think about this first
Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election
A police car.
Man found shot to death in Bessemer home
Election results
Bham runoff election results