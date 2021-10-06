LawCall
Flash flooding in Jefferson County, water rescues in Ensley & Pratt City

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency say there have been multiple water rescues in the Ensley and Pratt City neighborhoods of Birmingham Tuesday night.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central Jefferson County until early Wednesday morning.

Showers have been ongoing in the area for several hours now and the water is currently covering many roadways.

Village Creek is also reportedly in flood stage, so folks in that area need to stay cautious this evening.

The best advice for tonight: Stay at home unless absolutely necessary. And as always, turn around - don’t drown.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

