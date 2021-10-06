Flash flooding in Jefferson County, water rescues in Ensley & Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency say there have been multiple water rescues in the Ensley and Pratt City neighborhoods of Birmingham Tuesday night.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central Jefferson County until early Wednesday morning.

Showers have been ongoing in the area for several hours now and the water is currently covering many roadways.

⛔️Multiple water rescues are currently going on in the neighborhoods of Ensley and Pratt City in BHM.⛔️



Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways, and stay home if at all possible.



Turn around, dont drown! — Jefferson County EMA (AL) (@EMAJeffCoAL) October 6, 2021

Village Creek is also reportedly in flood stage, so folks in that area need to stay cautious this evening.

There is significant flash flooding occurring in the Birmingham Metro area with several roads covered in Water.



Please do not cross a flooded roadway in a vehicle.



Village Creek is currently in flood stage at 11 feet. #TurnAroundDontDrown — Jefferson County EMA (AL) (@EMAJeffCoAL) October 6, 2021

The best advice for tonight: Stay at home unless absolutely necessary. And as always, turn around - don’t drown.

