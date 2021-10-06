First Alert for potential Flash Flooding and strong storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. We saw another round of heavy rainfall and flash flooding yesterday evening. It looks like the threat for heavy rain and even some strong thunderstorms are possible later today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some spotty showers across our area. All the rain today will travel from the south to the north as an upper-level low spins to our northwest bringing tropical moisture into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. With high moisture content in the atmosphere, we could see rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Flash Flood Watch continues through today for the potential to see several inches of rainfall. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the mid to upper 60s with cooler spots to our north. Plan for some showers this morning with showers and storms increasing in coverage by this afternoon and evening. Greatest chance to see storms today will be along I-65 and points to the east. Storms that form today could become strong or severe. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for important weather notifications. It will let you know if a warning is issued in your area. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching 80°F. Rain chance today at 70%.

Severe Potential Today: With an upper-level low spinning off to our northwest in parts of Arkansas and western Tennessee, we might just have enough ingredients to produce a few strong or severe storms later today. Best chance to see stronger storms will be along and east of I-65. Main threats include gusty winds up to 40-60 mph, large hail, and the threat for an isolated tornado. Tornado threat appears very low, but it is not zero. Timeline to see stronger storms will likely occur after 12 PM and continue into the evening hours. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Severe storms and flooding are all threats for us today. The severe and flood threat should diminish late tonight.

Slowly Drying Out Thursday: Bulk of the moisture is forecast to slowly move eastward tomorrow as the upper-level low moves towards the Midwest. We will likely start Thursday morning off with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. A few showers will be possible during the morning hours. I think the best chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will likely occur in east Alabama Thursday afternoon. Rest of us will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will continue from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph tomorrow. West Alabama will likely end up mostly dry. The flash flood watch should expire early tomorrow morning.

Mostly Dry Friday: Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry across our area. Temperatures could cool into the low to mid 60s Friday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Most of the day should end up dry with only an isolated shower possible in northeast Alabama. We will likely see some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Plan for temperatures to warm into the lower 80s Friday afternoon. If you have any plans for Friday evening, we should remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s. It will remain a little muggy outside, but it shouldn’t feel super uncomfortable.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking nice! I think we’ll end up mostly dry for both Saturday and Sunday with only a 10% chance for a stray shower. If we see any rain this weekend, it will likely occur in east Alabama Saturday and perhaps northwest Alabama on Sunday. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the low to mid 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s. We should see sunshine over the weekend with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain above average. Average high/low for this time of the year is 80°F/58°F. We will likely end up 3-5 degrees above average.

Small Rain Chances Next Week: Models are hinting at another cold front that could move through our area early next week. Moisture appears limited with this cold front, so rain chances appear low for now. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm for next Monday-Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average all week long with highs in the low to mid 80s. No sign of any dry or cool air over the next seven days. Hopefully, we can see a change in the pattern by the end of next week.

Tropical Update: The tropics are quiet! No active storms in the Atlantic. A weak disturbance north of the Bahamas has a super low chance to develop off the Southeast coast by the end of the week. Other than that, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

