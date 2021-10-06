DCH hosting free breast cancer October screenings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - During the pandemic many doctor appointments and screenings were put off but now just like elective surgeries they’re coming back. Doctors are once again encouraging you to make those annual appointments.

DCH in Tuscaloosa is helping women get screened this month. DCH’s Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center will host free breast screenings to women starting Oct. 18th from 5-7 p.m. and you must pre-register by Oct.13th.

Criteria for the free screening includes:

No personal history of breast cancer and no health insurance.

It’s been at least a year since you had your last mammogram.

You must live in the DCH service area.

Finally you must be at least 25 years old and older

DCH is also offering free breast cancer screenings to the Hispanic community Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you must pre register for that by the 20th.

Register at https://form.jotform.com/211935759211053 or call 205-343-8493.

Haga clic aquí https://form.jotform.com/212166239660152 o llame al 205-539-5159.

