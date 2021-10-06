Centre man sentenced to 238 years in sexual abuse case

CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Centre man was sentenced to 238 years in prison during a sentencing hearing that stemmed from a previous conviction that includes two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (child under 12 years of age) and two counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.

Curtis Lee Johnson, 67, was convicted on September 14, 2021.

Investigators said In July of 2019, it was reported to Inv. Randy Mayorga that a 6-year-old victim had been sexually abused by Curtis Lee Johnson in a home in Centre. The victim’s mother said she caught Johnson in the act.

At that time, the victim’s mother went for the handgun she uses for protection, and investigators said Johnson left the house.

On the same day of the report, prosecutors said Johnson was recorded on a phone where the same video showed to be a crucial evidence to the case. Inv. Mayorga obtained that evidence and also coordinated with DHR and CAC for the child to be interviewed by professionals.

During the investigation, Inv. Mayorga said he continued to receive information from people who said Johnson showed bizarre behavior. Deputies also thought Johnson was a possible flight risk due to having contacts out of the state. An arrest warrant was obtained for Curtis Lee Johnson for 1 count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (Child under 12 years of age) on July 26, 2019.

At a later date in 2020, the case investigation was presented to a Grand Jury where they were presented with a total of 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (Child under 12 years of age) and 2 counts of Sodomy 1st Degree. The Grand Jury then indicted Curtis Lee Johnson on all 4 counts.

Johnson’s trial started on September 13, 2021. On September 14 the prosecution and the defense rested their case where the jury deliberated over the evidence and the testimonies.

The jury found Curtis Lee Johnson guilty on 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (child under 12 years of age) and 2 counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.

