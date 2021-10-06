LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Centre man sentenced to 238 years in sexual abuse case

Curtis Lee Johnson
Curtis Lee Johnson(Centre Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Centre man was sentenced to 238 years in prison during a sentencing hearing that stemmed from a previous conviction that includes two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (child under 12 years of age) and two counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.

Curtis Lee Johnson, 67, was convicted on September 14, 2021.

Investigators said In July of 2019, it was reported to Inv. Randy Mayorga that a 6-year-old victim had been sexually abused by Curtis Lee Johnson in a home in Centre. The victim’s mother said she caught Johnson in the act.

At that time, the victim’s mother went for the handgun she uses for protection, and investigators said Johnson left the house.

On the same day of the report, prosecutors said Johnson was recorded on a phone where the same video showed to be a crucial evidence to the case. Inv. Mayorga obtained that evidence and also coordinated with DHR and CAC for the child to be interviewed by professionals.

During the investigation, Inv. Mayorga said he continued to receive information from people who said Johnson showed bizarre behavior. Deputies also thought Johnson was a possible flight risk due to having contacts out of the state. An arrest warrant was obtained for Curtis Lee Johnson for 1 count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (Child under 12 years of age) on July 26, 2019.

At a later date in 2020, the case investigation was presented to a Grand Jury where they were presented with a total of 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (Child under 12 years of age) and 2 counts of Sodomy 1st Degree. The Grand Jury then indicted Curtis Lee Johnson on all 4 counts.

Johnson’s trial started on September 13, 2021. On September 14 the prosecution and the defense rested their case where the jury deliberated over the evidence and the testimonies.

The jury found Curtis Lee Johnson guilty on 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (child under 12 years of age) and 2 counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible

Latest News

Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
6 people arrested in prostitution sting in West Ala.
Flooding issues at Birmingham apartment complex
Birmingham apartment residents concerned about more rain
Authorities in Tuscaloosa are asking for your help in their search for a girl reported missing...
Tuscaloosa Police ask for help locating missing girl