Central Alabama Community College awarded grant for low income students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Community College was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education offering funds to help low income and underrepresented students finish college.

The goal of the Talent Search program is to encourage students to graduate from high school and attend college. Some are the first in their family to pursue higher education.

The grant is $388,881 and it’s provides students grades 9-12 at BB Comer, Benjamin Russell, Winterboro, Sylacauga, Lincoln, Dadeville, Reeltown, Childersburg, Central Coosa County, Talladega County Central, and Horseshoe Bend opportunities for dual enrollment at various colleges and universities. Two thirds of the students come from families with lower incomes and parents that do not have a college education.

According to the United States Department of Education, 80% of students that participate in the program enroll in college immediately after graduation. Dr. Shandra Williams says it bridges the gap with two year colleges and four year institutions. As well as showing young children and adults that access to higher learning is available.

“The larger issue is not only for people to enroll in higher education classes, but also to improve the families overall well being,” said Dr. Williams. “Whether that is financially, emotionally and all of the above. So it is a critical partnership that we have with our 12 schools that we’re working with.”

The college says their mission is to provide students with the best education regardless of their economic situation.

Students interested in enrolling in the Talent Search Program can visit, https://www.cacc.edu/services/other-services/educational-talent-search/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.