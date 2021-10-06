Carraway development to be named The Star Uptown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new mixed-use development at the old Carraway Hospital property will be named The Star Uptown.

Corporate Realty said the name will pay tribute to the blue star that still sits atop the old hospital. The development will be called The Star Uptown, and its logo will feature a star against a Birmingham skyline backdrop.

“When we began working on this development, the first thing people wanted to know was what we planned to do with the star,” Robert Simon, president and CEO of Corporate Realty, said Wednesday. “That star was one of Birmingham’s most recognizable landmarks, and it meant something to people. We want to honor that past even as we build a new future at this important site.”

The new development will feature a mix of uses, including housing, offices, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues that developers said will bring life back to the site and spur other investment in northern Birmingham.

Corporate Realty said it developed a vision for the property by working closely with nearby residents and others who are invested in revitalizing the area.

“This name and this vision are the result of literally years of conversations and meetings with neighborhood groups, city councilors, city staff and many others with an interest in what happens at Carraway,” Simon said. “We all have the common interest in removing this blight and making sure the property is once again a shining star for the surrounding community and for Birmingham overall.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

The hospital closed in 2008. The Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the development in November 2020.

This video from 2018 includes video of how part of the old hospital looks from the inside:

