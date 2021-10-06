Camden mourns unexpected death of Police Chief Lorenza Dale

CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Camden residents awoke Wednesday morning to news that a longtime public servant of their community has unexpectedly died.

Police Chief Lorenza Tyrone Dale died Tuesday night, the City confirmed. The cause of death is said to be from natural causes.

Mayor Phil Criswell told WSFA 12 News that Dale was a special man who was always willing to help those in his community. He served in the Camden Police Department for more than 27 years.

Criswell said the chief had lunch with someone Tuesday afternoon and noted not feeling well to that person. He said he was going to go home and rest.

The mayor said he got a call around 7 p.m. that medics were being dispatched to the chief’s home.

“We would like to thank those that have reached out to us already in our time of need,” the City said in announcing the chief’s passing. :We ask that you keep the Dale family in your prayers.”

