Advertisement

Brewton PD reports flooded streets

By WALA
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Brewton Police Department on Wednesday morning warned motorists about flooded streets in the city.

The department posted this message on Facebook:

As of right now several streets in the downtown area are closed due to flooding. The Mildred Street Bridge between Brewton and East Brewton is closed. Lee Street, Green Street, Ann Street, and Persimmon Street are closed as well. Traffic in the downtown area will be a significant problem today until the flooding subsides.

