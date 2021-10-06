LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham apartment residents concerned about more rain

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More heavy rains are expected for our area today into the evening and that is not what some flood weary Birmingham residents want to see, especially those in one city apartment complex which saw flooding Tuesday night.

The Harrison Court Apartments on 17th Street SW saw heavy rainfall. Tuesday night was pretty scary for those living in that complex.

Pictures sent to WBRC showed a foot of water on the first floor in one apartment as heavy rains hit southwest Birmingham on Tuesday. This sent many residents looking for new places to stay. Wednesday, many were cleaning up and drying out. You could see some soaked mattresses tossed out.

One woman who shares a ground floor apartment with her 91 year old mother was able to get out. They spent the night in a motel. She said this is the third time they have had to deal with flooding issues. The issue is behind the apartments where a drainage ditch overflowed into the complex. The residents are blaming the trash in the drainage ditch for slowing the flow of the water. The woman and her mother don’t want to see any more rain coming.

“Scared. Scared it’s going to do it again. We lost everything we could the first and second time. What we have left is bad off too.” Mona Lisa Bridges said.

Ms. Bridges said she and her mother may look for another place to stay but her mother does not want to move at least right now. They’re hoping the rain this time around won’t be as bad as last night.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Storm outlook.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding threat persists through Wednesday, stray severe storms are possible

Latest News

Curtis Lee Johnson
Centre man sentenced to 238 years in sexual abuse case
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
6 people arrested in prostitution sting in West Ala.
Authorities in Tuscaloosa are asking for your help in their search for a girl reported missing...
Tuscaloosa Police ask for help locating missing girl