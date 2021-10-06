Birmingham apartment residents concerned about more rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More heavy rains are expected for our area today into the evening and that is not what some flood weary Birmingham residents want to see, especially those in one city apartment complex which saw flooding Tuesday night.

The Harrison Court Apartments on 17th Street SW saw heavy rainfall. Tuesday night was pretty scary for those living in that complex.

Pictures sent to WBRC showed a foot of water on the first floor in one apartment as heavy rains hit southwest Birmingham on Tuesday. This sent many residents looking for new places to stay. Wednesday, many were cleaning up and drying out. You could see some soaked mattresses tossed out.

One woman who shares a ground floor apartment with her 91 year old mother was able to get out. They spent the night in a motel. She said this is the third time they have had to deal with flooding issues. The issue is behind the apartments where a drainage ditch overflowed into the complex. The residents are blaming the trash in the drainage ditch for slowing the flow of the water. The woman and her mother don’t want to see any more rain coming.

“Scared. Scared it’s going to do it again. We lost everything we could the first and second time. What we have left is bad off too.” Mona Lisa Bridges said.

Ms. Bridges said she and her mother may look for another place to stay but her mother does not want to move at least right now. They’re hoping the rain this time around won’t be as bad as last night.

