6 people arrested in prostitution sting in West Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested six people during a sting operation conducted at a Tuscaloosa hotel Tuesday night.

“It’s no secret that we conduct these types of operations on a regular basis,” said Human Trafficking Task Force Commander Capt. Phil Simpson. “Still, these suspects took a chance and attempted to purchase sex. On another night, they may have ended up making arrangements with someone who is actually a victim of human trafficking or forced prostitution. Ultimately, this is more about protecting those victims by eliminating, or at least reducing, demand.”

The task force includes investigators with the Tuscaloosa, Northport and University of Alabama police departments. The operation was a joint effort involving Homeland Security Investigations, Trafficking Hope, TPD’s Cyber Crimes division, UA’s Institute for Data Analytics and the East Metro Area Crime Center.

Suspects:

Kindal Jerome Moorehead, 42, of Tuscaloosa, charged with soliciting prostitution. $1,000 bond.

Tradarion Jacquez Watkins, 24, of Tuscaloosa, charged with soliciting prostitution. $1,000 bond.

KeEric Keshawn Willis, 25, or Tuscaloosa, charged with soliciting prostitution and second-degree possession of marijuana. $2,000 bond.

Amar Sharif Walden, 25, of Tuscaloosa, charged with soliciting prostitution. $1,000 bond.

Joaquin Olvera Hernandez, 39, of Birmingham, charged with soliciting prostitution. $1,000 bond.

Tyler Deandre Atkins, 29, of Tuscaloosa, charged with soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp and certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm. $28,500 bond.

