Valet parking returns to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

Valet parking back at Bham airport
Valet parking back at Bham airport(Catherine Patterson WBRC)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport just got a whole lot more convenient.

Valet parking is once again available to passengers.

It had stopped back in March of 2020 because of COVID-19, but as the number of passengers traveling through Birmingham’s airport increases, airport leaders saw the need for valet parking return.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, the airport is expecting numbers similar to 2019, which was a record-breaking year.

“This one I think is going to be particularly successful for us, and emotional overall, because some families haven’t seen each other since 2019,” said Ronald Mathieu, Birmingham Airport Authority President and CEO.  “During that time, there have been weddings, there have been children born that grandparents haven’t met. It’s unbelievable what has been going on for the last couple years, and we’re happy to do our part to get these families together.”

The valet is located at the southwest end of the departing flight level near door 5U.

It costs $19.95 a day to valet park.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

