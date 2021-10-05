LawCall
Sylacauga Police looking for suspect after man shot in head

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot a man in the head on October 2, 2021.

Officers responded to 720 Billingsley Road, Sylacauga, on a call about shots fired and one person lying on the ground.

Officers arrived on the scene to find 55-year-old Lester “Tulu” Wilson suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Wilson was flown by LifeSaver to UAB.

Since the shooting, Wilson has been on life support and his injuries are life-threatening.

Wilson’s family, and Sylacauga Police Department Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find Wilson’s shooter. If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division @ 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.

