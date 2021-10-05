Supply chain issues affect Shelby County Schools’ grocery order

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools were affected this week by the supply chain crisis.

School leaders sent this email to parents and caregivers on Monday, October 4: Due to the pandemic-related supply chain challenges impacting food and truck driver shortages nationwide, Shelby County Schools did not receive a grocery order for this week. Our schools have planned for this possibility and have an adequate inventory of food to feed all students; however, the menu may be changed this week. We will always offer delicious, quality meals to our students. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this unusual time.

