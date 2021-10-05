LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

State Health leader believes we’re on the other side of the latest COVID-19 surge

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news in the battle against COVID-19. Hospitalizations continue to drop.

Compared to just two weeks ago, September 20, there were almost 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Monday night, October 4, that number had shrunk by more than 802, to 1,149.

The state health department reported 3,108 new Covid cases since Friday, Bringing the state total to 801,428 cases since March 2020. The health department report at 78 more Alabamians had died from the virus which brings the total death toll to 14,471 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said despite the downward trend, eligible children between the ages of 12 and 17 are still the least vaccinated group, leaving them at a greater risk of catching the virus. That’s why he felt universal masking was necessary in schools and for the general public.

“When the disease transmission improves it’s not the time to stop doing what helps prevent disease transmission,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said masks were the way to go because they prevent disease transmission. “If an umbrella keeps you from getting wet in the storm, don’t put your umbrella down because you’re not wet if it’s still raining. And right now, it’s still raining,” Dr. Harris said. “There’s still a lot of disease out there.”

Although new Covid cases are on a sharp decline, Harris said there were still hundreds of cases a day out of every county in the state.

“I know people are tired of masks, I’m tired of masks. We’ll get to a point where I will get to a point where will have different recommendations once were confident that it safe enough to do that.” .

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A suspect, Julie Black, was arrested and is charged with murder.
Woman arrested in Gadsden homicide

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
East Alabama woman killed in car crash
It was one of the most anticipated weekends ever for the Magic City…the debut of Protective...
Leaders receive positive feedback from fans after Protective Stadium opens
Evictions resume
Resuming evictions could have big impact locally
COVID cases down
COVID cases down