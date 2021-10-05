LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Kayti Garner
Kayti Garner(St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for missing 15-year-old Kayti Garner of Odenville.

Deputies said Garner was last seen wearing red sweat pants, a black crop top, a black zip-up hoodie, and Nike flip flops.

Deputies said she was walking down Kelley Creek Road towards the interstate. She had a purple backpack.

If you have any information call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.

*** Missing juvenile *** Call 205-884-3333 if you have any information of Kayti’s whereabouts.

Posted by Office of the Sheriff - St. Clair County Alabama on Monday, October 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
36-year-old Vincent Eugene Handy
Large amounts of fentanyl seized following JeffCo traffic stop

Latest News

2021 Holiday Film Series at the Alabama Theatre
K-9 Boogieman.
Oneonta Police K-9 ‘Boogieman’ leads large drug bust
Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
2 women killed in Fultondale crash, child hurt
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Auburn woman charged in arson of First Baptist Church Montgomery