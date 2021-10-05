Shelton State Community College starts first citizenship class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College started its first citizenship course Monday.

The director of the school’s adult education program tells me that the course was created at the request of students. The course is free and open to students who want to learn more about the citizenship process.

It’s being taught at the Shelton State C.A. Fredd Campus.

Kristen Bobo, the adult education program director, said they’re seeing more students who wanted to learn more about the English language and government aspect of the U.S. citizenship test. She believes the course better prepares students to do well on that test.

“Their parents are maybe working in the automotive industry and we have students whose parents are maybe instructors at the university. They have siblings who are going to the university and they would also like to transition to college,” Bobo told WBRC.

She added that the actual citizenship test to become a U.S. citizen is given in Montgomery. Bobo went on to say you must answer 90 out of 100 questions correctly to pass the U.S. citizenship exam.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.