HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A beloved Homewood restaurant owner has died.

Sam Graphos, of Super Sam’s Samwiches, passed away Tuesday at home after being on hospice. He was 79.

Graphos was known as a mentor for many of teens in Homewood, often giving many of them their first jobs.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.