Resuming evictions could have big impact locally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Now that evictions can resume, we could see a lot of people being forced out of their homes.

The pandemic has made things difficult for a lot of people including renters.

A recent study by Lending Tree shows 42% of Alabama renters say they fear eviction by the end of the year. That’s the highest in the country according to the survey.

Legal Services of Alabama works with renters throughout the state. They’ve been inundated with calls lately from people who need help paying their rent. The pandemic has highlighted the problem even more. Legal Services says we could see a wave of evictions now that the moratorium has been lifted.

“Landlords are going full steam ahead. Lots of court filings. We have definitely seen an increase in cases that have been filed in the past few weeks. So, a lot of people are going to be facing homelessness,” Farah Majid, Managing Attorney in Birmingham for Legal Services of Alabama said.

The situation is putting renters and landlords in a tough spot. Those landlords have bills to pay as well.

If you need help paying your rent, please visit or call the following:

City of Birmingham city limits: https://www.birminghamal.gov/renthelp

Jefferson County-outside Birmingham city limits: https://erap.jccal.org/

ERA Alabama, statewide (surrounding counties in our area): https://eraalabama.com/

