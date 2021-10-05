LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police arrest Birmingham man in connection to convenience store homicide

39-year-old Marquis Taylor of Birmingham, Ala.
39-year-old Marquis Taylor of Birmingham, Ala.(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened back in August at an Ensley convenience store.

The Birmingham Police Department says 39-year-old Marquis Taylor was arrested in connection to the death of 47-year-old Kevin Devose.

Police say Devose was shot dead on August 25 at the Smart Food Mart located at 900 20th Street Ensley.

Taylor was arrested after a murder warrant was issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office upon review of the case presented by detectives.

Taylor is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Birmingham Police find missing man
UPDATE: Birmingham Police find missing man
First UAB game at Protective Stadium
Thousands of UAB football fans experience first game at Protective Stadium
Victim in carjacking death identified
Gas station shooting
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting

Latest News

Valet parking back at Bham airport
Valet parking returns to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
UAB receives grant to help improve healthcare access in rural Alabama
Northport display on 13 soldiers killed
Memorial of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan on display in Northport
Students, sorority helping UA graduate battling leukemia
Be The Match working to help University of Alabama alumna fighting cancer again