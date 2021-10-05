Police arrest Birmingham man in connection to convenience store homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened back in August at an Ensley convenience store.

The Birmingham Police Department says 39-year-old Marquis Taylor was arrested in connection to the death of 47-year-old Kevin Devose.

Police say Devose was shot dead on August 25 at the Smart Food Mart located at 900 20th Street Ensley.

Taylor was arrested after a murder warrant was issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office upon review of the case presented by detectives.

Taylor is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

