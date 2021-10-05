LawCall
Pelham woman charged for making threat to Helena High School after football game

Kaleigh Renee Campbell has bonded out of the Shelby Co. Jail.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Pelham woman has been charged after a threat was called into Helena High School on the night of September 17.

Police say Kaleigh Renee Campbell left a voicemail saying she would blow up Helena High School on September 20. The threat was made after Pelham High School lost to Helena High School in a football game.

The message was heard by school administrators who immediately notified the HPD resource officer and the HPD detective bureau who started an investigation.

Campbell is charged with falsely reporting an incident-bomb or explosion.

She was released from the Shelby County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

