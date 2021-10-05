LawCall
Pandemic related emergency rental assistance remains available for Alabama residents

(wwbt/nbc12)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in need of pandemic related rental assistance, there are options that remain available to you.

For any Alabama resident, you can visit the following website: https://eraalabama.com/

And for folks in Birmingham, you can visit the following website: https://www.birminghamal.gov/renthelp

