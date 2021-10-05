BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ono Poké and Teaspoon are coming to The Summit Birmingham.

Bayer Properties announced the poke bowl restaurant will open its third location at The Summit. Owned and operated by Vinh Tran, The Ono Poké location at The Summit will be the first to share a space with bubble tea concept Teaspoon. The Summit location will be Teaspoon’s first location in the southeast.

Both are expected to open at the lifestyle center in early 2022.

“From the opening of The Pizitz Food Hall in 2017, we immediately recognized the potential in Vinh as a business-minded operator and knew he had a vision for a unique offering that would be well-received within the Birmingham community,” said DeeDee Shashy, Retail Leasing Manager for Bayer. “From incubating and testing The Ono Poké at The Pizitz, to expanding the restaurant throughout Birmingham, we are honored to be a part of Vinh’s ongoing success story and look forward to welcoming The Ono Poké and Teaspoon to The Summit’s growing lineup of retailers and restaurants.”

Inspired by his Hawaiian upbringing, Tran first introduced Birmingham to poke in 2017, driven by the mission to open a restaurant the city had never experienced before. Today, The Ono Poké has locations in Downtown Birmingham and Homewood. As its new flagship restaurant, The Summit location will feature several new menu options, while keeping its original Hawaiian-inspired decor. The Ono Poké will be located next to Taco Mama, in a 2,246-square-foot space.

Ono Poké coming to The Summit Birmingham. (Source: Bayer Properties/The Wilbert Group)

“Bringing The Ono Poké to The Summit has been a dream since the very beginning and I am thrilled to be opening our third location among many other notable local restaurateurs within the Birmingham area,” said Tran. “Since opening the first location at The Pizitz, Bayer has been an important part of building The Ono Poké to what it is today, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we grow the brand and open a new location with Teaspoon.”

Established in 2015 in California’s bay area, Teaspoon is a creative, new-age bubble tea café serving unique, handcrafted drinks. Blending fresh flavors with traditional boba tea, Teaspoon’s specialized recipes include a variety of flavors such as mango, strawberry or yogurt. Customers can also add taro chunks, egg, or almond pudding with their choice of organic whole milk or oat milk. Teaspoon’s location at The Summit marks the franchise’s first location in the southeast.

For more information on The Summit Birmingham, visit this link. For more information about The Ono Poké, visit the website at this link.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.