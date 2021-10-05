Oneonta Police K-9 ‘Boogeyman’ leads large drug bust
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oneonta Police say K-9 “Boogieman” sniffed out a large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and assorted prescription pills, some of which were controlled.
Police say a loaded firearm and over $7,000 in cash was also discovered by Boogieman. This was the K-9’s biggest drug seizure to date, with estimates of almost 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine and over 1/2 pound of marijuana. The cash value of these drugs is estimated between $6,000-$10,000 in street value, according to police.
“Congratulations to Officer Ryan Pinyan, K-9 Boogieman, and Sgt. Steven Adamson of the Oneonta Police Department in your professional development of this case,” Oneonta Police Department posted on Facebook.
From the Office of the Chief of Police: “Police departments are only as good as the communities they serve and our community is excellent, therefore excellence is what we strive to be!”
