Oneonta Police K-9 ‘Boogeyman’ leads large drug bust

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oneonta Police say K-9 “Boogieman” sniffed out a large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and assorted prescription pills, some of which were controlled.

Police say a loaded firearm and over $7,000 in cash was also discovered by Boogieman. This was the K-9’s biggest drug seizure to date, with estimates of almost 1/2 pound of crystal methamphetamine and over 1/2 pound of marijuana. The cash value of these drugs is estimated between $6,000-$10,000 in street value, according to police.

Drug bust. (Source: Oneonta Police Department/Facebook)

“Congratulations to Officer Ryan Pinyan, K-9 Boogieman, and Sgt. Steven Adamson of the Oneonta Police Department in your professional development of this case,” Oneonta Police Department posted on Facebook.

From the Office of the Chief of Police: “Police departments are only as good as the communities they serve and our community is excellent, therefore excellence is what we strive to be!”

On Friday, October 1st, canine "Boogieman" sniffed out this very large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder... Posted by Oneonta Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.