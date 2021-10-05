LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

MPD: Man kicks Mobile Infirmary nurse in chest while getting his blood drawn

Gerry Calkins
Gerry Calkins(WALA/FOX10)
By WALA
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 64-year-old Saraland man remains locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Mobile Infirmary nurse while getting his blood drawn on Friday.

The Mobile Police Department says it was just before 9 a.m. Friday when officers responded to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center after receiving a report that a hospital employee had been assaulted.

Police say officers discovered the victim, a nurse, attempted to draw blood from Gerry Calkins when he kicked the nurse in the chest.

Calkins is charged with second-degree assault.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
36-year-old Vincent Eugene Handy
Large amounts of fentanyl seized following JeffCo traffic stop

Latest News

Sylacauga Police looking for suspect after man shot in head
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 802K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election
Kaleigh Renee Campbell has bonded out of the Shelby Co. Jail.
Pelham woman charged for making threat to Helena High School after football game
Ono Poké coming to The Summit Birmingham.
Ono Poké coming to The Summit Birmingham