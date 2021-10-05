Morehouse Tuskegee Classic presented by the City of Birmingham and Alabama Power

LawCall
The game tradition between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University started in 1902.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Known as the longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation, the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at Legion Field. This is the first time the game will be played in the Magic City.

The game tradition between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University started in 1902.

The game will kick off at Legion Field at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 pm.

Tickets and more information about the game can be found at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com.

Tickets will be sold at Legion Field on Thurs. Oct. 7 and Fri. Oct. 8 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Tickets will be sold on game day starting at 12:00 pm. This HBCU classic is being presented by the City of Birmingham and Alabama Power. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have long been a part of the fabric of our city, so it’s only right that we open our doors and start a new tradition with the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic played in Birmingham. This classic is a celebration of HBCU culture and the pride that personifies both schools,’’ said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “I’m proud to be a graduate of Morehouse College, and I’m proud to have this classic here. It’s a win for Birmingham. It’s a win for the schools. And it’s a win for fans, alumni and students.’’

Fans should remember that masks are required upon entry at Legion Field.

TAILGATING: In-person sales for tailgating slots will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 8. Fees are $20 a day for RVs and tents. Enter at Lot M off Eighth Avenue West. Tailgating spots will not be sold before Oct. 8. Masks are required upon entry into Legion Field.

