Mike Behind the Mic: Ralph Stokes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly has a conversation with former Alabama running back, Ralph Stokes. Ralph played for Coach Paul Bear Bryant in the early 1970′s after being one of the first to integrate into Montgomery Lee High School.

He was not the first to integrate the Alabama football program, but was one of first group of black players who followed Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell. Ralph talks about what he learned from that experience and what he learned playing for Coach Bryant (although his career was limited because of injuries). Ralph eventually succeeded in the healthcare field and then transitioned into a prominent position in the golf world.

He’s now the Director of Partnership Marketing for the PGA Tour Superstore. His new book is called One of the First, but we start the conversation talking some golf.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week.

