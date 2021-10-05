LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Ralph Stokes

One of the First
One of the First
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly has a conversation with former Alabama running back, Ralph Stokes. Ralph played for Coach Paul Bear Bryant in the early 1970′s after being one of the first to integrate into Montgomery Lee High School.

He was not the first to integrate the Alabama football program, but was one of first group of black players who followed Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell. Ralph talks about what he learned from that experience and what he learned playing for Coach Bryant (although his career was limited because of injuries). Ralph eventually succeeded in the healthcare field and then transitioned into a prominent position in the golf world.

He’s now the Director of Partnership Marketing for the PGA Tour Superstore. His new book is called One of the First, but we start the conversation talking some golf.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Mike Behind the Mic: Mike talks to Ralph Stokes about his new book
Mike Behind the Mic: Mike talks to Ralph Stokes about his new book
