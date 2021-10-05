LawCall
Memorial of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan on display in Northport

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A display is now open to the public in Northport that pays tribute to several U.S. service members who were recently killed in Afghanistan.

The idea for this display came from Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon. He’s a father and grandfather who said the young age of those men and women at the times of their deaths really touched him.

That display is up inside Northport City Hall just outside the city council chambers. Herndon spent his own money to commission a local wood carver to carve plaques with their names inscribed in White Oak. He also has a picture of each one the service members killed. Most of them were not even in their thirties when they died during an attack at the airport where US forces were evacuating Afghanistan more than a month ago.

Mayor Herndon called their deaths tragic.

“Being a dad, granddad, soon to be a great grand dad, you know it hit me. And I want the families of the fallen heroes to know that citizens of Northport, Tuscaloosa County, the state of Alabama, the entire country, we are thinking about them,” he expressed.

People can sign notes in remembrance of those soldiers for their families. He planned on going through the mayors of their home towns to give a display of each soldier to their family.

The display will remain in Northport City Hall for the rest of the week.

