Leaders receive positive feedback from fans after Protective Stadium opens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It was one of the most anticipated weekends ever for the Magic City…the debut of Protective Stadium. So, what kind of feedback are leaders getting from people who were there?

Protective Stadium’s debut is being considered a big win for the city. “I think by almost all measures, the first game is a huge success,” Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC said. Although a win would have been a lot sweeter. The weather before the game wasn’t ideal either.

“That was the only disappointing part of the night. A win on game 1 would have been fantastic, but in spite of that and some rough weather right at the beginning of the game, trying to get people in. Everyone still seemed to be very excited,” Snider said.

From the new Blazer village to concessions and more, fans we spoke with seemed to be very pleased.

“This is awesome. It’s a long time coming,” Kori Oden, a fan said.

“I think it’s an excellent location especially being located right next to Uptown. I think it was a good idea,” Destiny Hinton, another fan said.

Snider tells us so far overall, they’ve received positive feedback from fans and they’ll make more improvements game by game.

“Although, we’ll always be able to improve on everything about what we do, I think most people left the stadium with a wonderful experience about what’s to come. All in all, for a first game in a brand-new venue, I think everyone left being impressed about the potential and possibilities are,” Snider said.

A few fans did gripe about parking. Some complained that their vehicles were towed after parking under the interstate bridges. That area is still a construction zone. Snider says they could expand parking areas south of the stadium so they don’t intrude on neighborhoods.

