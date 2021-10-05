FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding possible through Tuesday; rain and storms likely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is typically our driest month of the year, but this month continues to follow the trend of the past months. Plan for a very rainy and stormy setup at times through midweek.

More rain and storms impacted the area today, with severe storms producing hail, and flash flooding. An upper level disturbance will be developing to our west and this will bring more storms and showers through Tuesday. This disturbance will also bring the risk for more hail producers and gusty winds. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Tuesday evening. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown, or become the next water rescue.

Rain chances will remain very high at 80% and temperatures will remain well below average. We may only see highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday. High temperatures could end up in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Rain chances will be possible at any point during the day. If we see rain that moves over the same spots, flood potential will increase. Have multiple ways to receive important weather updates for the first half of the week. The WBRC First Alert Weather App is the quickest and easiest way to keep up with the weather.

The bulk of the heavy rain will likely move out of our area Thursday evening. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered showers, mainly in east Alabama Thursday. We will also continue to mention a chance for an afternoon shower or storm this weekend. Things may finally be settling down in the tropics. Hurricane Sam is expected to become post-tropical as it moves into the northern Atlantic. Don’t forget, you can keep up with what’s happening in the tropics via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.