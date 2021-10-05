First Alert for heavy rain and potential flash flooding today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. Big story for today is the threat for heavy rain and potential flash flooding. The flash flood watch has now been extended through Wednesday night for most of Central Alabama. The only counties not included in the flash flood watch is Pickens, Sumter, and Greene counties. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are possible between now and tomorrow night. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with some spotty showers to our south and east. Bulk of the heavy rain is focused across the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and into parts of Georgia. The wet weather is thanks to an upper-level low developing to our west. This low will help produce additional showers and storms across our area throughout the day. Most of the rain that develops today will move to the north. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible this morning before 9 AM. Today is a good idea to grab all the rain gear and to be weather aware. We will likely stay cloudy today with off and on showers possible. I can’t rule out the threat for some thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, lightning, and maybe some small hail. The big threat is heavy rain and flash flooding. Rain chance is up to 80%. Temperatures today will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 70s. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph.

More Rain Expected Tomorrow: The upper-level low will continue to spin across the Midwest spreading moisture into the Southeast Wednesday. We will likely see more rounds of showers and storms across Central Alabama tomorrow with the greatest rain chances along and east of I-65. The flash flood watch will continue through tomorrow night. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Showers will be possible tonight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chance is up to 70% Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Heavy Rain Threat Slowly Moving Out Thursday: We will likely continue to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday. I think most of the rain will likely impact east Alabama while west Alabama slowly dries out. We should see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’ll end up cooler in east Alabama due to higher rain chances and cloud cover. We could see highs in the lower 80s in west Alabama. Rain chance lowers to 40% Thursday afternoon.

Mostly Dry Going into the Weekend: Most of the wet weather will pull out of our area and spread to the east. Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly for east Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s. The weekend is looking mostly dry, but we will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm continuing for east Alabama. Models are showing us dry for now, but it is possible to see some moisture linger around. Plan for a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows are expected to cool into the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will likely remain 4-6 degrees above average for this time of the year.

No Sign of Cool Weather: If you are wanting cooler temperatures and low humidity levels, I have some bad news for you. The extended forecast is showing warm weather continuing into early next week. High temperatures could remain in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We could see small rain chances continue through next week. I don’t see any signs of cool air moving into our area for the next seven to ten days.

Tropical Update: The tropics are looking quiet right now. Sam remains a hurricane this morning in the far northern Atlantic. It is forecast to lose tropical characteristics later today as it moves over colder water. The only disturbance we are watching is located over the Bahamas. It has a very low chance to develop over the next several days off the Southeast coast. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The spots to watch in October and November is normally in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Southeast Coast for tropical development. The Caribbean remains extremely warm so that’s the area to watch. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.